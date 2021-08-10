Clear
Huntsville Fire and Rescue hiring

Huntsville Fire & Rescue boat

The department needs people to do more than fight fires.

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 11:54 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Huntsville Fire & Rescue wants you to join their team!

Department leaders held a recruitment and training exercise at Ditto Landing Tuesday morning. They showed those interested in joining what the department does besides fight fires; things like flying drones and performing water rescues.

Leaders also trained existing firefighters in these exercises.

Candidate Alex Mitchell came from Lincoln County, TN looking to join the team.

"It's more than just fire. It's getting out in the community, enjoying everybody's services, stuff like that," saidMitchell. "And being a public eye and serving the public as a whole. That's what I really like to do."

Right now, Huntsville Fire & Rescue is in the middle of a new hiring campaign.

To apply, click HERE.

