Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews extinguish house fire on Ortega Circle

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, four units extinguished a house fire Friday morning on Ortega Circle.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue says no one was home at the time of the fire that started around 10 a.m. Officials say the fire is out, and crews are making sure there are no hotspots in the back. The damage is worse to the back of the house than the front.
