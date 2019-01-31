One person dead in house fire on Stevens Avenue in Huntsville

Six Huntsville Fire and Rescue units are at the scene of a fire at the corner of Stevens Avenue and Windham Street. The call came in around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, and Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire has confirmed one person is dead after crews found a body inside the house.

Several 911 calls came in to dispatch, and one was from a person who said, “My house is on fire.”

Huntsville police, fire crews and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services all responded. The cause of the fire in under investigation.