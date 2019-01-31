Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One person dead in house fire on Stevens Avenue in Huntsville Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One person dead in house fire on Stevens Avenue in Huntsville

Huntsville police, fire crews and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services all responded.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 9:09 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Six Huntsville Fire and Rescue units are at the scene of a fire at the corner of Stevens Avenue and Windham Street. The call came in around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, and Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire has confirmed one person is dead after crews found a body inside the house.

Several 911 calls came in to dispatch, and one was from a person who said, “My house is on fire.”

Huntsville police, fire crews and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services all responded. The cause of the fire in under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events