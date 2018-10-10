Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fire and Rescue clears three vehicle wreck in Huntsville

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 10:55 AM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 10:58 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A three vehicle wreck happened Wednesday morning in Huntsville at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Church Street. 

Huntsville Fire and Rescue reported to the scene to clean up an oil spill from one of the vehicles. A Bubba's Catering truck was involved in the wreck and flipped over on its side. 

One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events