A three vehicle wreck happened Wednesday morning in Huntsville at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Church Street.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue reported to the scene to clean up an oil spill from one of the vehicles. A Bubba's Catering truck was involved in the wreck and flipped over on its side.
One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Related Content
- Fire and Rescue clears three vehicle wreck in Huntsville
- Single vehicle wreck investigated by state troopers
- Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Highway 20
- Chase with stolen vehicle ends in wreck
- Huntsville officer cleared in Golf Road shooting
- Huntsville police officers cleared in deadly shooting
- Downtown Huntsville wreck knocks over pole
- 1 dead in early morning Huntsville wreck
- Huntsville Fire & Rescue keeping crews safe in heat
- Huntsville Fire & Rescue plan to burn home for training exercise
Scroll for more content...