Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Fire and Rescue battling fire on Tyler Road Full Story

Huntsville Fire and Rescue battling fire on Tyler Road

Crews are battling a fire on Tyler Road Tuesday evening.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 7:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire on Tyler Road. The public is asked to avoid the area.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events