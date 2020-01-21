Huntsville Fire & Rescue asking community to safely use space heaters during cold weather

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is warning people to use space heaters safely during the cold weather.

The department said it's responding to fire calls nearly everyday a lot more than during other times of the year.

Trent Bennett, an assistant fire marshal for Huntsville Fire and Rescue said firefighters have been busy during the cold weather.

"If we haven't been having a fire every day it's been every other day, so it's been really frequent these past 3-4 months," he said.

Bennett said many fires during the winter are caused by people not using portable heaters safely.

"We're having a lot of heat fires due to space heaters. Things getting too close to fire places," he said.

While it may seem obvious, Bennett said it’s always important to remind people to use heaters in an open space and not near anything flammable.

David helms who lives in Huntsville said he recently noticed one of his space heaters was leaking.

"We did have one just recently start leaking oil and we had to get rid of it," he said.

Helms said he's also always making sure they're using their portable heaters safe because during the winter it's hard to keep warm without one.

"We have to watch out and make sure it doesn't pull too much juice off any breaker because we have had breaker go off. We have to plug into certain plugs," he said.

Bennett said although it's not safe for people to use space heaters while they're asleep, they hope those that chose to are doing so safely.

"You really should not be having them on but the reality of it is, we're going to have them, but if you're going to do that you might as well have them in somewhere that's not combustible so have it out in space," he said.