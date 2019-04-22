Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at Longhorn Steakhouse on Perimeter Parkway around 5 p.m. Monday.
Officials say the fire started around the gas line behind the stove in the restaurant's kitchen. Employees were evacuated.
According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, there were no injuries and the restaurant was not badly damaged.
Related Content
- Huntsville Fire and Rescue: Employees evacuated after fire at Longhorn Steakhouse
- Employees evacuated after furnace explodes at Huntsville copper plant
- Huntsville Fire & Rescue keeping crews safe in heat
- Huntsville Fire & Rescue plan to burn home for training exercise
- Huntsville Fire & Rescue: Smoke alarm saved a man's life
- Fire and Rescue clears three vehicle wreck in Huntsville
- Huntsville fire crews respond to apartment fire
- Huntsville Fire responds to early morning fire
- Huntsville car fire under investigation
- Truck catches fire in Huntsville
Scroll for more content...