Huntsville Fire and Rescue: Employees evacuated after fire at Longhorn Steakhouse

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at Longhorn Steakhouse on Perimeter Parkway around 5 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the fire started around the gas line behind the stove in the restaurant's kitchen. Employees were evacuated.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, there were no injuries and the restaurant was not badly damaged.

