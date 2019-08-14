Huntsville Fire and Rescue Crews respond to two seperate house fires

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews say they received a call around 5:16 Tuesday evening about a house fire at 4308 Baywood Drive. Upon entering the house, crews say the house was full of smoke. In the kitchen, fire crews say they found a small fire behind the refrigerator, which started to roll across the ceiling. Crews were able to extinguish the flames. They say there was fire damage to a wall and the pantry, along with smoke throughout the house. Everyone was able to safely escape the house. The Red Cross is helping with two adults and four children displaced. The fire is under investigation.

Shortly after midnight, fire crews received several calls about a house on fire at 609 Glasgow Road. Fire crews say nobody was at home at the time of the fire. Fire crews were able to put out the flames at the home and a shed in the back yard. The house was badly damaged and is expected to be a loss. The house next door also received some damage, according to fire crews. However, the inside of the home was not impacted. There were no injuries reported. The fire is under investigation.

glasgow road after midnight