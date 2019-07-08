Huntsville Fire and Rescue extinguishes house fire on Kenneth Boulevard NW

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says multiple units responded to a house fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday at Kenneth Boulevard NW.

According to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire, a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the garage of the home. Five firetrucks responded and put the fire out, which was in the garage. A car was in there and was removed. It suffered damage in the fire.

McKenzie says no one was home at the time of the fire. The people who live in the home will be displaced because of the damage. The department is still working to identify and then notify the homeowners.

There are still hotspots. Smoke caused damage to the entire home, and there is water damage downstairs only.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The road is blocked until crews leave the scene. The department took statements from neighbors.

The fire department was in the area Monday morning testing the fire hydrants.