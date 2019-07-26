Huntsville Fire: Woman shot at Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville Fire says a woman has been shot at Garden Place Apartments in West Huntsville.
She is being taken to Huntsville Hospital.
The Huntsville Police Department says officers are looking for a person of interest. No one is in custody at this time.
Police say the public is not in danger.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for update.
