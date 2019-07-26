Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Fire: Woman shot at Huntsville apartment complex Full Story

Huntsville Fire: Woman shot at Huntsville apartment complex

She is being taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 1:27 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 1:59 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville Fire says a woman has been shot at Garden Place Apartments in West Huntsville.

She is being taken to Huntsville Hospital.

The Huntsville Police Department says officers are looking for a person of interest. No one is in custody at this time.

Police say the public is not in danger.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for update.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events