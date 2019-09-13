Huntsville Fire: Victim has life-threatening injuries after shooting on Fairway Drive

Officials responded to a shooting on Fairway Drive in Huntsville around 8:15 p.m. Friday, according to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue.
McKenzie says one male victim was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
