Huntsville Fire: Victim has life-threatening injuries after shooting on Fairway Drive

A victim was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Officials responded to a shooting on Fairway Drive in Huntsville around 8:15 p.m. Friday, according to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

McKenzie says one male victim was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

