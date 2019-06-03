Huntsville Fire: Magnolia Place Apartments fire was accidental

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says the fire at Magnolia Place Apartments that left 20 people without a place to live was ruled an accident, and someone was smoking in the building.
One person was hurt in last week's fire, but they were okay. Several people said they lost everything they owned.
