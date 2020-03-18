Clear

Huntsville emergency crews respond to fire on Sweetbriar Road NW

Huntsville Fire says a shed caught fire.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 1:47 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 2:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Huntsville Fire says a shed caught fire. 

From earlier:

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says multiple units are at the scene of a structure fire on Sweetbriar Road NW.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

