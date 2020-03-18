Huntsville emergency crews respond to fire on Sweetbriar Road NW

Update: Huntsville Fire says a shed caught fire.
From earlier:
Huntsville Fire and Rescue says multiple units are at the scene of a structure fire on Sweetbriar Road NW.
The public is urged to avoid the area.
