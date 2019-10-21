Huntsville Fire: 3 fires on same street set on purpose

Clear
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has determined that three house fires on the same street were intentionally set.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 11:37 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Alex Torres-Perez

Firefighters responded to the 1,400 block of Cavalry Street twice on Friday and once on Saturday, said Capt. Frank McKenzie, department spokesman.

One fire involved a shed while the other two fires involved houses. This was the not the first time one of the houses had been on fire in the last week, McKenzie said.

McKenzie said all three have been ruled incendiary.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to contact the Huntsville Fire Marshal’s Office at 256-427-5150.

