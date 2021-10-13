Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to report of structure fire at Kohler plant

Huntsville Fire & Rescue reports that eight units are on the scene of a structure fire at 176 Cochran Road.
That's the address of the Kohler Co. manufacturing plant.
Huntsville Fire asks that people avoid the area.
