Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to report of structure fire at Kohler plant

Huntsville Fire asks that people avoid the area.

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 4:43 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Fire & Rescue reports that eight units are on the scene of a structure fire at 176 Cochran Road.

That's the address of the Kohler Co. manufacturing plant.

