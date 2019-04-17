Huntsville Fire & Rescue: Smoke alarm saved a man's life

Huntsville Fire & Rescue says a man is still alive because his smoke alarm alerted him on Friday when his home caught fire while he was taking a nap.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Jeanette Circle at 2:30 p.m., and units reported heavy smoke coming from the eves of the house.

Fire & Rescue says crews were informed that someone was still inside the home, and firefighters began a search for a victim. After the search began, officials say they learned the man had escaped safely. They found a fire in the attached garage and extinguished it.

The fire was isolated to the garage, and it left smoke and heat damage throughout the house. No injuries were reported, and investigators ruled a clothes dryer had caused the fire.

According to Fire & Rescue, investigators found out that the man in the house at the time of the fire was taking a nap and was awakened by the smoke alarms.

"This is a situation where the working smoke alarms in the home aided in saving a man’s life. Please let this be a good reminder to take a few minutes and check your smoke alarms to make sure they are operating correctly. A bad or non-working smoke alarm can cause catastrophic damage, injuries and death," said Huntsville Fire & Rescue Captain Frank McKenzie.