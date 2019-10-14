Huntsville Fire & Rescue saves man stuck in tree

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Huntsville Fire and Rescue worked a high-angle rescue Monday morning to save a man stuck in a tree.
Capt. Frank McKenzie, Huntsville Fire spokesman, said the man was in a tree in the 3,100 block of Joppa Circle.
He said the man, a tree trimmer, was up about 30 feet when his foot got stuck.
The call came in about 11:21 a.m. and he was rescued in about 20 minutes, McKenzie said.
Huntsville Utilities cut power to the area during the rescue.
The tree trimmer is being transported to Huntsville Hospital.
