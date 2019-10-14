Clear

Huntsville Fire & Rescue saves man stuck in tree

Huntsville Utilities cut power to the area during the rescue.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 12:22 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: Shosh Bedrosian, Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Huntsville Fire and Rescue worked a high-angle rescue Monday morning to save a man stuck in a tree.

Capt. Frank McKenzie, Huntsville Fire spokesman, said the man was in a tree in the 3,100 block of Joppa Circle.

He said the man, a tree trimmer, was up about 30 feet when his foot got stuck.

The call came in about 11:21 a.m. and he was rescued in about 20 minutes, McKenzie said.

Huntsville Utilities cut power to the area during the rescue.

The tree trimmer is being transported to Huntsville Hospital.

