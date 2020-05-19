Huntsville Emergency Medical Services kicks off EMS week a little differently amid coronavirus

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI) is celebrating EMS week a little differently this year.
This year, HEMSI gave employees backpacks, blankets and T-shirts. Because of social distancing, HEMSI delivered food to employees and had a drive-thru appreciation breakfast at the station on Oakwood Avenue.
Don Webster, spokesperson for HEMSI, said this week is important now more than ever as crews deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
"The cliche is, we're ready for today and preparing for the future, and so it means a lot to give back to our employees. It's not just a paycheck but a very special thank you we want to give to them for standing on the front line," said Webster.
The celebration will continue with a free dinner for employees Tuesday night and a virtual meeting to recognize employees who have worked there for a decade and longer.
