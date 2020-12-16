Huntsville Emergency Medical Services delivers Christmas cheer to local children

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI) ambulances kicked off a socially distanced reverse parade Wednesday morning as they delivered more than 150 gifts to kids at the YMCA Downtown Early Childhood Education Center.

The gifts were donated by HEMSI workers.

"Our paramedics, our employees, have had a very stressful year, but for these children, you know their parents have had a rough year as well. It's been rough on them. I feel it's extremely important to bring this little bit of joy to them during this really stressful year," said Amanda Snowden, HR Manager at HEMSI and organizer of the event.

The presents were collected for two YMCAs and 100 kids in Huntsville.