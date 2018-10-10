Clear
Huntsville Dragway hosting Hurricane Michael evacuees

The Huntsville Dragway is allowing evacuees from Hurricane Michael to stay at the facility.

The Dragway has 40 acres of land and posted on Facebook that while there is a race this weekend, they have room for families to park RVs or to camp on the west side of the facility. It is located at 502 Quarter Mountain Road in Harvest.

