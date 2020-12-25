Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission serves 200 Christmas lunches

Downtown Rescue Mission served 200 meals on Christmas Day. Around 50 volunteers worked together to decorate tables and serve meals. The Director the of Ministries, Jay West, explained why they work together to make this Christmas meal special.

"We try to make Christmas as special of a day as we can so we have a lot of volunteers who help us decorate, serve, cook. We try to have a really good meal. Anything we can do to make them appreciate the holidays because for them, the holidays are hard," said Jay West.

West added that they work to social distance as much as possible. Volunteers wore gloves and masks to serve the meals.