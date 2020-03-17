Huntsville, Decatur Utilities delaying shut-off of service because of Coronavirus

Huntsville and Decatur Utilities both say they won't shut off your services due to non-payment for a period of time.

Customers aren't completely off the hook the payments are just delayed. Huntsville utilities added there will be the usual fees that go along with not paying on time. For customers with Decatur Utilities, payments can be delayed up until March 27th and April 6th for Huntsville customers. Decatur utilities has closed their lobby so customers will need to find other ways to pay like online or over the phone. Decatur utilities added that some scammers are working to take advantage of customers during this time. The company says they'll never call to demand payment over the phone.