Huntsville spa working with employees, clients to fight possible spread of coronavirus

Dantera Salon and Day Spa on Whitesburg Drive is making sure clients understand protection from catching an illness starts at home by making sure you keep yourself clean of all germs.

WAAY-31 learned more about how the business is working to keep clients and employees safe

Staff here at the salon say they're constantly making plans and wiping down the tools they use so they can keep you safe, and they ask that clients wash their hands thoroughly before arriving to keep them protected, too

"We are of course a place of wellness and relaxation and we want to continue to be that for our guests, so we have incorporated a sick policy," said Makenzie Lewis, manager at the Whitesburg location of Dantera Salon and Spa.

She told us in their sick policy, if a client or employee is feeling sick, to stay home for 48 hours and get checked out by the doctor.

Once they're clear, they can come back with no problem.

"We're letting our guests know that we're definitely taking it seriously and that we're washing our hands and we're wiping down our chairs after each use and being extra mindful of things that we can do to keep everybody healthy," she said.

Lewis told WAAY 31 they have placed extra hand sanitizer out for clients, but as far as feeling the urge to close she says that hasn't come up yet

"As far as mass cancellations or our staff being sick we really have been lucky and have remained unaffected by it," she said.

Lewis also told us if a client needs to cancel or reschedule an appointment right now, there's no fee charged to them for doing that