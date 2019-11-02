Huntsville DMV now open on Saturdays

Huntsville's driver's license office is now open on Saturdays.

This is the 4th office in the state and the only one in North Alabama to expand their hours because of the large number of people coming in during the week.

"When I tried to make an appointment online, they are booked for the next three months! My license expires this week, and I only have 60 days to replace it. I don't have time to wait," Dawn Ellenburg said.

She was quick to stop by the driver's license office as soon as she learned they were now open on the weekend.

"There were a lot of people here this morning, real crowded," John White said.

Dozens of people went to the office and waited to get called on. This comes during a time where people are coming in to get their Star IDs. Many said they were glad to wait in the DMV on their Saturday.

"It's well worth it because all three of us work full time. We can't get away from work," Jennifer Chaplain said.

Her driver's license just expired. She and her family are actually planning to go on a trip to California soon, so they're all getting their STAR ID.

Starting on October 1, 2020, a STAR ID will be required in order to fly on commercial planes and to give you access to several government buildings, like military bases. However, it is not mandatory to have a star id as long as you have a current passport.

For Ellenburg, it's been more of a hassle than anything.

"Getting the information about it then having to schedule a time for it has been very frustrating," Ellenburg explained.

On Saturday morning, her frustrations grew when she was turned away from the DMV office.

"She said they already have enough that they can handle this morning to come back this afternoon. So, I'm going to try that if not I'm going to have to call off work one day," Ellenburg said.

WAAY 31 was able to catch up with Ellenburg later that afternoon. She said she was able to get her star id in 15 minutes ending her frustrations.

Many people who stopped by the office say they expect the office to only get busier in the future.

"I'm sure as it gets more popular and more people to know about it. It's going to get busy on the weekends now," Mark Chaplain said.

The Huntsville DMV office is now open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the expansion in hours will stay in effect until people stop coming in on the weekend. They say they are working to start expanding their Saturday service at other locations, but do not have a time frame as to when that will happen.