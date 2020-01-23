Huntsville Cyber Technology and Engineering School to share new updates

We'll be learning new updates about the state's Cyber Technology and Engineering School coming to Huntsville.
One of the updates will be about the big donations the school recently received. We talked to the magnet school's president, Matt Massey. He wasn't able to name the donors but said the donations will greatly help the school.
Another announcement will be about staffing. Massey said they have hired new staff and will talk about those positions during Thursday's 1 p.m. update.
In August, the tuition-free school will open at Oakwood University while they build a permanent building in Cummings Research Park.
Applications are now being accepted as the school gets ready to open this fall. So far, they have had at least 150 inquiries and they are expecting to receive applications in the coming weeks.
Massey said the National Cyber Summit will be in Huntsville this year. That's when they will hold the parent-student orientation for everyone accepted into the school.
