Huntsville Cyber School gets big donations

Huntsville's Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering received donations from Torch Technologies and Davidson Technologies Inc.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Huntsville's Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering got a big boost at the National Cyber Summit. Torch Technologies and Davidson Technologies Inc. presented checks to the school being built right now. Davidson donated $250,000.
Torch donated $100,000. Decatur senator Arthur Orr is on the school's board of trustees. He said he isn't sure yet how the money will be used, but the donations are a reflection of the school's support.

"If we get the school that we envision that is truly world-class, I can envision families moving to north Alabama to have their children matriculate at this world class institution. There's nothing else like it anywhere in the county," said senator, Arthur Orr.

Senator Orr said they're looking to hire a principal and more donations will be announced in the coming weeks. The cyber tech school is supposed to open next year.

