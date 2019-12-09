Huntsville Community Watch remembers the work STAC Agent Billy Clardy did

Many in the Huntsville community are still mourning the loss of STAC Agent Billy Clardy III.

Many who knew Clardy personally say he loved to make our neighborhoods safer.

"Right from the get, Billy was real energetic and enthusiastic in being in neighborhoods to help. He had scrapbooks of things he'd done to help in neighborhood," said Rheajoela Caldwell, president of Huntsville Community Watch.

Many who worked with Clardyin the neighborhoods say he was warm and willing to help the Huntsville Community Watch.

"Huntsville Community Watch is the eyes and ears of the Huntsville PD, we are in our neighborhoods and police are there as our partners to help make our neighborhoods safer," said Caldwell.

Members of the organization say Clardy was proud of the work he was doing to make communities safer.

"I know if he had to do it all over again, he'd be out there getting the bad guys. That's just who he was," said Scott Huber, member of the Huntsville Community Watch.

They say he treated everyone like family and if you had a problem, they knew who to call.

"Anything that went wrong, we'd call Billy and let him know we had an issue in the neighborhood, Billy was on it," Caldwell said.