Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo met with a number of safety protocols

The Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo is set to kick off Saturday morning and is expected to bring in thousands of people.

With Madison County reporting more than 100 new coronavirus cases every day this week, the organizer told WAAY 31 there are a variety of safety protocols in place to make this years event as safe as possible.

Jeremy Long, the organizer for the event, said fortunately they have this large space to work with for the event, so even with a lot of people expected to come this weekend they'll be able to space out.

Long also said they'll have security and staff making sure everyone is keeping their masks on throughout the event.

"Everyone will be in masks. We will be practicing social distancing, so everywhere that there's a line we will have markings on the floor every 6 feet so that people don't crowd," Long said.

This is Long's fifth year organizing the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo, but he said because of the pandemic this one won't be like any other

"The biggest change obviously is everyone's going to be wearing masks. now at a comic convention everyone's going to be dressed up so a lot of people are using it to go further with their character or add to their character," he said.

Long said he told people coming to the event to bring a mask even before a state or countywide mandate was issued. He said he knows the crowds the convention can bring in, and he wanted guests to feel safe.

Long said every safety protocol in place will be strictly enforced, but he says they shouldn't interfere with the magic of the event.

"Something fun for people to do just to give them something to smile about, even though we can't see that smile," he said.

Long said he didn't cancel the event because a lot of vendors and artists who come here have lost money from not being able to host shows or be at other events - so he wanted to remain open for them.

They are operating at only 30% capacity which allows about 3,000 people in this room at a given time. Security will be counting how many people go in at the door.