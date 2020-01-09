Clear

Huntsville to approve construction of multimillion-dollar training facility

The Huntsville City Council will vote on a resolution Thursday night that outlines a $10.3 million contract with Fite Construction.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 6:33 AM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

The Huntsville City Council will be discussing how your tax dollars will be spent on a new multimillion-dollar training academy.

Both Huntsville police and firefighters currently share the old Johnson High School off Winchester Road. Now, they will be moved across town to Triana Boulevard near Redstone Arsenal.

The Huntsville City Council will vote on a resolution Thursday night that outlines a $10.3 million contract with Fite Construction. The resolution states the construction company will build a new 35,000-square-foot facility.

Officials say they want a new building because the old one is just too big to be efficient.

The new facility will include indoor and outdoor kennels for the K-9 unit, locker rooms, classroom space and a training field. Police and firefighters will continue to share the academy since they work together when responding to different emergencies.

The old training facility will become a community center called the Johnson Legacy Complex. The Huntsville City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events