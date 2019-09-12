Huntsville City Council votes 'no' to bringing e-scooters to downtown

A proposal to bring e-scooters to downtown Huntsville failed 2-3 during a Thursday night city council meeting.
The failed ordinance would have allowed scooters to be rented in downtown. In July, Governor Ivey signed a law that now officially allows e-scooters in Alabama cities.
Thursday's vote was on whether or not to move forward and ask companies to propose models for e-scooters in downtown Huntsville. Read more about the proposal here.
