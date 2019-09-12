Clear

Huntsville City Council votes 'no' to bringing e-scooters to downtown

The proposal failed 2-3 during a Thursday night meeting.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 9:03 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 9:08 PM
Posted By: Shosh Bedrosian

A proposal to bring e-scooters to downtown Huntsville failed 2-3 during a Thursday night city council meeting.

The failed ordinance would have allowed scooters to be rented in downtown. In July, Governor Ivey signed a law that now officially allows e-scooters in Alabama cities.

Thursday's vote was on whether or not to move forward and ask companies to propose models for e-scooters in downtown Huntsville. Read more about the proposal here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
72° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events