Huntsville City Schools will soon finalize their COVID-19 employee leave procedure.

Tuesday night, the board of education heard a draft proposal for employee procedures that will be implemented for the rest of the semester.

Once finalized, all employees will receive ten sick days to use if they test positive for COVID-19, have close contact with someone who tests positive, or have to take care of a spouse or child who tests positive.

However, employees who can work remotely will do so if they are asymptomatic or only have close contact with a COVID-19 patient.

The superintendent and her "Preventative Measures Team" will now finalize the draft and hope to implement the policy by the end of the week.