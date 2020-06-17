Huntsville City Schools updates graduation schedule

Huntsville City Schools released new information on Wednesday about its high school graduations.

The ceremonies are set for June 25-26 at the Von Braun Center.

The district says students will get four additional tickets to have eight guests in total. It says Grissom and Huntsville High Schools will have two ceremonies to accommodate for social distancing among students and guests.

Huntsville City Schools provided this schedule:

June 25

10 a.m.: New Century High School

2 p.m.: Lee High School

5 p.m.: Grissom High School (first ceremony)

7 p.m.: Grissom High School (second ceremony)

June 26