Huntsville City Schools unveils new mobile app for parents

The Huntsville City Schools system has unveiled a new mobile app.
It's called HCS Connect, and it allows parents to connect with their kids' schools across the district. On the app, you'll be able to access important documents and videos and learn what's happening in the schools.
Parents will also be able to receive push notifications and see upcoming events and school news. It's available for free for iPhones and Android phones.
