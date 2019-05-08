Clear

Huntsville City Schools unveils new mobile app for parents

It's called HCS Connect.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Huntsville City Schools system has unveiled a new mobile app.

It's called HCS Connect, and it allows parents to connect with their kids' schools across the district. On the app, you'll be able to access important documents and videos and learn what's happening in the schools.

Parents will also be able to receive push notifications and see upcoming events and school news. It's available for free for iPhones and Android phones.

