Huntsville City Schools to require masks for all people older than 2

Huntsville City Schools announced Monday that full masking will be required for all individuals over the age of 2 inside any school building.

The same applies for anyone in a school vehicle.

This comes as the state is experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases.

“I want everyone into the community to know that these are difficult decisions and they were not made lightly, and also it represents the hard work of this team that I look at in front of me and a thoughtful compromise moving forward,” said Superintendent Christie Finley.

Finley said this compromise should allow for in-person learning to continue this coming school year.

The district says as case numbers and positive test rates change, they will revisit their policies.

The first day of school for the 2021-2022 Huntsville City Schools year is Aug. 4.

