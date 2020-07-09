Huntsville City Schools to discuss plan for fall semester in Thursday night meeting

The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education is expected to go over their plan for the next semester in a meeting Thursday night.

The two options for families are traditional and virtual. The traditional learning option might not be exactly what families expect. Classes could be staggered or could be all together. It just depends on the current coronavirus situation.

Parents should know that the deadline for registration for virtual learning has been moved earlier to July 20.

The Centers for Disease Control released guidelines for school districts to follow in August. Those include adding physical barriers and keeping desks six feet away from one another. We asked if the guidelines are practical at Huntsville City Schools.

"In Huntsville City Schools, we are going to practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible. We are going to continue to follow both the guidelines of the Alabama Department of Public Health, local and state health officials, as well as the Alabama State Department of Education," said Huntsville City Schools Communications Officer Craig Williams.

Thursday night, we also can expect discussion on how to handle lunch, bus rides, recess and more. The school start date has been pushed later to Aug. 17. Representatives tell us it most likely won't be pushed again.

The meeting on Thursday is not open to the public because of social distancing, but it will be available online at 5:30 p.m. HERE.