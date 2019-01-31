Huntsville City Schools announces Top 5 chief financial officer candidates

UPDATE: The top five candidates are Vernon Bice, Tina Hancock, G. Michael Manuel, Jeff Middleton and LaVerne Williams.

The application period closed January 28 at 11:59 p.m. Huntsville City Schools Department of Human Resources screened all applicants, and board members and the superintendent, Christie Finley, ranked their top five picks. These were reviewed, and scores were tallied.

On Thursday, the superintendent and board members also approved Robert Terry as the interim CFO. The district plans to select the new CFO on February 12.

Below is the order the candidates ranked in:

* Bice is a Senior Mortgage Banking Officer with New South Mortgage. According to his Linkedin account, he is a graduate of Auburn University and Louisiana State University.

* Hancock is a Chief School Financial Officer with Hoover City Schools.

* Manuel is a Chief School Financial Officer with Dothan City Schools.

* Middleton is a Chief School Financial Officer with the Jackson County Board of Education.

* Williams is a Chief School Financial Officer with the Chilton County Board of Education.

---

On Thursday, the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education will be one step closer to making a decision on a new chief financial officer.

The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. and announce the top five candidates for the position. At last check, a total of 21 people have applied, and a district official said 17 applicants met the minimum qualifications.

This job search comes after the board accepted the resignation of the former chief school financial officer, Bob Hagood.

As Hagood resigned, the district was still short $2 million of the state required one month fund. The board wants to have the CFO position filled by February 18.

Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Keith Ward said they will have interviews with all five candidates on February 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., assuming the sessions last 30 minutes each.