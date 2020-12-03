Huntsville City Schools teachers return to campus after cyberattack

Huntsville City Schools teachers are on campus again! They're back in schools for the first time since a cyberattack on the district shut down classes on Monday. We checked back in with the district's spokesman Thursday morning and he said there were no new updates on that investigation.

Right now, teachers are working on lesson plans that involve as little tech as possible all while not being allowed to use their own district devices! That rule applies to everyone. The district is asking everyone to stay off their devices and online learning platforms right now.