Huntsville City Schools takes a step towards renaming Lee High School

Huntsville City Schools is taking the next step in the process of renaming Lee High School. At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, the school board gave the go ahead for their attorney to contact the Attorney General's office on the school's behalf.

"What they did today was authorize me to file a, or send a letter to the Attorney General to get their opinion," explains the school board's attorney, Chris Pape.

The school board is seeking the opinion of the Attorney General to find out if renaming Lee High School would violate the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

"It's a little bit of some legal gymnastics where there is a memorial act," says the chief equity officer, Dr. George Smith.

The act says a memorial school more than 20 years old cannot be renamed. Dr. Smith explains the letter to the Attorney General "is just to see how this act applies in our case as we move forward looking at this process."

Superintendent Christie Finley announced the name change proposal back in June. Five months later, they're finally moving forward by reaching out to the Attorney General's office for feedback.

"We had to set out the facts that underlie our question," says Pape.

That question being whether or not Lee High School falls under the preservation act even though it's no longer at the original location. The only problem?

"There's one ball field that's in its original spot from the 1957 location," says Pape.

Now, they have to find out what the Attorney General has to say about the situation.

"Does the Attorney General think that that one piece overlapping the old property, is that enough to make the act apply?" asks Pape.

The school board is only going through the process to see if renaming the school is a possibility. If the Attorney General's office determines that Lee High School does​ fall under the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, there is a waiver process the school can go through.

If that's denied, the final step would be to rename it anyway and pay a $25,000 fine.