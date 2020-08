Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley is the District 9 Superintendent of the Year.

She was chosen by peers in The School Superintendents of Alabama's District 9. That includes more than 10 districts in Madison, Jackson, Marshall and Blount counties.

We’ll find out who the State Superintendent of the Year winner is on Oct. 14.

Huntsville City Schools had its first day of school on Monday. They're doing at least nine weeks of virtual learning only.