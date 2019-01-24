Huntsville City Schools superintendent confirms student did sneak into school

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley confirmed Thursday at a school board meeting that a student did sneak into a school Monday, January 7.

Huntsville City School Board Member Pam Hill previously said at a school board meeting that a teenager sneaked into a Huntsville high school for two days and went unnoticed.

Finley says the student was on a Huntsville City School's campus in the afternoon for three hours and did not return that Tuesday. She says the student tried to return Wednesday but was stopped by security. At the meeting Thursday, Finley highlighted the importance of check-in procedures, taking role and communication at schools.

It was announced that principals are tightening up check-in procedures and being asked to look over attendance records. The schools will be bringing back student ID cards, and students will be wearing badges every day when they enter the building, Finley said on Thursday.