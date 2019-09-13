Huntsville City Schools student gets surprise of a lifetime

After nearly a year, one Huntsville student got the surprise of a lifetime on Friday.

A soldier back from deployment showed up to Williams Elementary dressed as the school's mascot to surprise to his daughter.

Emmie Roberson, a third grader, said she always wanted her dad to surprise her at school after watching similar videos on YouTube. Her father did just that after he returned home from serving overseas.

"It's the small things you take advantage of. Being here, and you're away from your family, and seeing, hey, it's different," said Ronald Roberson.

Roberson was stationed in Kuwait and Iraq as an Army specialist for 10 months. As he was awaiting his return to the states, he said he kept thinking about was his children.

"Yeah, you get to see 'em, but it's nothing like seeing them face to face," he said.

Huntsville City Schools decided to make his return just a little more exciting.

"I was a little bit shocked and excited," said Emmie Roberson.

She said she was nervous knowing her dad was in the Middle East.

"When he goes to those places, you get kind of scared, because it's a dangerous place," she said.

Ronald Roberson said he also surprised his older daughter at Columbia High School.