Huntsville City Schools student found with gun on campus

A Huntsville City Schools students was found with a gun on Wednesday.

It happened on the campus of Williams Middle School.

Following a tip, administrators addressed the incident and confiscated the weapon. The district said the student involved in the incident will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide.

A statement from Huntsville City Schools goes on to say “The district’s 'see something, say something' protocol was followed to fidelity, and HCS leaders encourage any student who witnesses any suspicious or unusual activity to inform a teacher or administrator.”

A letter regarding the incident was sent to parents.