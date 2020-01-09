Clear
Huntsville City Schools selects Jim Brumley as CFO

Photo: https://www.huntsvillecityschools.org/directory/brumley-james

Brumley was the acting interim CFO after the resignation of Tina Hancock and Bob Hagood

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 9:00 PM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 9:03 PM
Posted By: Dan Shaffer

The board of Huntsville City Schools voted to make Jim Brumley the Chief Financial Officer for the district.

Brumley took over as interim CFO when Tina Hancock resigned last fall. She took over from Bob Hagood, who resigned in January, 2019, a month after he gave a report to the board showing they still had a roughly $2 million deficit in their state required one month fund balance of $18 million.

In his absence, board member Elisa Ferrell gave some background for why he resigned. She said he made $50 million worth of mistakes during his tenure as CFO. That included the clerical error that led to the now $2 million deficit in the one month fund. See more deatisl on that here.

