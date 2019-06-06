Huntsville City Schools says district could cut 57 teaching positions

Huntsville City Schools could be cutting 57 teaching positions as part of a two-year plan to get the district out of financial trouble.

The district says by finding other areas to make cuts in and ways to save money, it would keep the district from having to cut 59 more positions.

On top of cutting 57 positions, the two-year plan calls for saving money on bus routes, rebidding certain contracts the district has and tightening expenditures elsewhere. The district's chief financial officer, Tina Hancock, says jobs were actually saved through cutting elsewhere in the budget.

The staffing cuts would be through teachers leaving because of retirement and some would be through the district not renewing teacher contracts for non-tenured teachers. Superintendent Christie Finley didn't know the breakdown of how many positions would be cut through attrition versus how many through non-renewal.

Finley said some non-tenured teachers might be able to be rehired based on enrollment in the fall.

"We can back fill some of those positions again, depending on the ADEM we receive from the state," she said.

The ADEM is money from the Alabama Board of Education to fund the district. The amount of money the district gets is determined in part by how many students the district has.

Through the 2020 fiscal year, the savings would add up to $8.9 million, which would get the district back to a balanced state-required one-month fund.

This plan now has to be approved by the Alabama Board of Education.