Huntsville City Schools saving roughly $1 million a year by switching to new staffing firm

The district's board of education approved the move in a unanimous vote Monday night.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

Starting next school year, Huntsville City Schools will be saving roughly $1 million a year by switching to a new staffing firm.

The district's board of education approved the move in a unanimous vote Monday night. The educational staffing firm, Spur, will now take over employing more than 650 positions, including security officers, custodians, cafeteria staff and classroom aides.

"They bid the exact same amount as far as the hourly rate for employees. They just reduced the mark-up cost," said Tina Hancock, the Huntsville City Schools chief financial officer.

Spur was the lowest bidder out of nine total bids. The district will be spending roughly $12 million a year with them. Positions will be posted on Spur's website starting Tuesday.

