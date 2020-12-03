Huntsville City Schools returning to class Monday after cyber attack

Huntsville City Schools will return to classes on Monday after a cyber attack sent students home earlier this week.

Details from the school system:

As we continue to address the current technology situation in our district, our plan, at this time, is for students to resume instruction beginning Monday, December 7, 2020.

All HCS students on a traditional schedule (face-to-face) will return to campus on this date; however, please refer to each section below for information related to specific grade levels.

Elementary Schools:

Elementary school students on a traditional schedule (face-to-face) will return to campus and follow their normal daily schedule.

At this time, students will be provided assignments that will not require the use of their district-issued device. This will be the process until normal technology operations resume.

Students in HVA will be able to pick up assignment packets no later than Monday, December 7. These assignments will be due the following Monday, December 14. Each school will communicate specific procedures and locations for pick-up and return of assignments.

Prior to December 14, your school will inform you about the plan for the remainder of the fall semester.

Students in quarantine will receive assignment packets to complete at home until their return to campus. Parents will be notified by the school as to when instructional packets may be picked up and returned.

Middle/Junior High School:

Middle and Junior High students on a traditional schedule (face-to-face) will return to campus and follow their normal daily schedule.

At this time, students will be provided assignments that will not require the use of their district-issued device. This will be the process until normal technology operations resume.

Students in HVA will have assignment packets prepared for student pick up no later than Monday, December 7. Each school will communicate specific procedures and locations for pick-up and return of assignments.

Students in quarantine will receive assignment packets to complete at home until their return to campus. Parents will be notified by the school as to when instructional packets may be picked up and returned.

High School:

All traditional (face-to-face) high school students will attend in person on Monday, December 7.

The staggered cohort schedule will resume on Tuesday, December 8.

Students in cohort A will attend school on campus on Tuesday, December 8, and Wednesday, December 9.

Students in cohort B will attend school on campus Thursday, December 10 and Friday, December 11.

Beginning Monday, December 14, students will resume attendance following the cohort schedule posted in the HCS Reset Plan.

During this time, students will be provided assignments that will not require the use of their district-issued device. This will be the process until normal technology operations resume.

Students in HVA will have assignment packets prepared for student pick up no later than Monday, December 7. Each school will communicate specific procedures and locations for pick-up and return of assignments.

Students in quarantine will receive assignment packets to complete at home until their return to campus. Parents will be notified by the school as to when instructional packets may be picked up and returned.

Although the above items represent our current plan, these are subject to change – as has been the case throughout this semester.

Our intention is to follow the above plan if possible; however, we continue to be thankful for your patience and flexibility.

