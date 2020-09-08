Huntsville City Schools adding new curriculum platform for virtual learners

WAAY 31 learned more about a new platform Huntsville City Schools students and teachers could soon be using. It comes after the district saw gaps in the curriculum platform the state purchased for students that could causes issues if a teacher is out sick or if a student needs to learn independently.

The district said when students return to the traditional classroom, they will still continue to do some of what they're already doing online and the district purchased another virtual platform to help support teachers and students.

Clarence Sutton, Huntsville City Schools' Deputy Superintendent of Learning Supports, said the district purchased Edgenuity for teachers and students.

"Nothing is changing. We are just trying to improve. I just want everyone to understand, HVA is working, we are going to continue to let our teachers teach and instruct the best they can. We just want to get them an extra resource if needed. It helps us self-pace and mainly it's for independent study it's for support, it's similar to Schools PLP, a little more course offerings, and something where we can blend our learning," he said.

The platform will allow student athletes who need to graduate early to work ahead at their own pace. Edgenuity is also approved by the NCAA and Schools PLP isn't.

The district currently only uses Schools PLP for it's teachers to use to support curriculum. Edgenuity will allow students to stay on track with or without a teacher.

"Say a teacher is out for an extended period of time for COVID-19 concerns, that they are not able to have live instruction at home or in the building, now, we have a platform where we can offer lessons offer some support," he explained.

Sutton explained Schools PLP is monitored by a teacher and will continue to be used when in-class learning resumes next week.

"We're asking teachers to be in front of the camera, and some students in the classroom will be on the same Zoom as we are on now, and the students at home will be on the same Zoom, or HVA and so we will have this same communication and dialog. "

Sutton said it's up to the teachers if they want to use the newest platform purchased, and teachers will be trained next week on it. Students won't see the new platform until closer to the end of the first 9 weeks of school.