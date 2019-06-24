Huntsville City Schools proposes dress code changes

Huntsville City Schools is considering making changes to the dress code for all students starting in the fall. The changes call for really big shirts and hoodies to be tucked in, shorts will have to go to the middle of the thigh, and kids would now be able to wear non-gang related scarfs and bandannas.

Joel Bowen is a student in the district and is going into 8th grade. He told WAAY 31 some girls would wear baggy shirts and hoodies that would go below shorts they were wearing, "the teachers would get onto them and they would get all mad. They thought it was unfair, because the guys didn't really have a dress code, so they would get all mad," said Bowen.

If the district approves these changes girls will have to tuck in baggy shirts and hoodies.

Jim Parks has two students in the district. He told WAAY 31 he likes the proposed change for baggy shirts and shorts being in middle of the thigh length, but he does not like the proposed scarf and bandanna change, "I'm not agreeing with the scarf wearing. Which is gang related affiliated and which is not is hard to say," said Parks.

Bowen told WAAY 31 a new dress code policy might take some getting used to in the new year, "I don't think it impacts the learning. It just impacts the drama and the tension sometimes between the students and teachers," said Bowen.

The district came up with these changes based on roughly 1800 survey responses from teachers, parents, and students. The Huntsville Board of Education will vote on the changes at the July 11th board of education meeting.