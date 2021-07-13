Huntsville City Schools prepares for the school year with a teacher orientation

Huntsville City Schools gears up for a new school year as new teachers started orientation Tuesday.

More than 100 new teachers are joining Huntsville City Schools this year with some being brand new to teaching and others just new to the district.

"Everything is so new and I'm just absorbing it all as fast as I can," said Jeri King, Fourth Grade Teacher.

King is looking forward to the start of school and meeting her class of fourth-graders at Providence Elementary.

"I'm looking forward to seeing that light in their eyes when they realize something. I'm looking forward to data tracking and sitting down with the students individually and showing them where they are, where we'd like them to be, and what we want them to learn," said King.

And she's ready to be a part of Huntsville City Schools.

"It feels like a big community. It's a small family you know it's a lot of employees, but I'm looking forward to meeting everyone," said King.

Huntsville City Schools spokesman Craig Williams said that they have been working hard this summer to prepare for the upcoming school year.

"To make sure everything's in place to make sure it's a smooth first day. Our first day this year is Wednesday, August 4th so, we're certainly excited to welcome more than 23,000 students back," said Craig Williams, Huntsville City Schools Public Information Officer.

Williams said the school district recognizes that the Coronavirus pandemic impacted students' learning last year.

"That's why we're putting a number of supports in place to help students overcome, to helps students make sure we catch up from any unfinished learning," said Williams.

And teachers like King are making sure their students are where they should be in their education.

"Definitely do a lot of pre-assessment and figuring out where the students are, what they retained from last year before we get good and started this year," said King

Tuesday was just the first day out of three for new teacher orientation where teachers got to learn about some best teaching practices and go over basic new employee information.