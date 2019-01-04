Huntsville City Schools prepares for Cecil Ashburn closure

Cecil Ashburn Drive closes Monday for it's multi-million dollar widening project. Crews are expected to set up barriers on both ends of the road at 5 o'clock Monday morning. It will come as Huntsville students return from winter break.

Huntsville City Schools said it only has six school buses that travel over Governors drive each day that will be directly impacted by the closure. Ashley Jackson said she works in Hampton Cove and driving during the next 10 months while Cecil Ashburn is closed could be hectic for all drivers.

"I'm a little concerned. I've heard a lot of my colleagues and friends say that they have teenagers who are now going to be driving a new way and it's going to be a lot longer for them," she said.

Dozens of other buses could get stuck in extra traffic as people take alternate routes. The district said all routes will be the same as they were prior to winter break. Huntsville City Schools said bus riders will receive excused tardy's if they are late because of the closure, however, everyone else is expected to be at school on time. Huntsville City Schools said any changes to bus routes because of extra traffic on the roads wouldn't be announced until Tuesday evening for Wednesday morning's routes.